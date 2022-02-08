New Delhi: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has recently made the e-nomination process for Provident Fund (PF) account mandatory. According to the announcement, in case of non-filing of the e-nomination in EPFO, the users will not be able to check their PF Account balance.Also Read - PF Account: How To Check PF Account Balance?

EPFO is all set to meet in the first week of March 2022 to finalise the interest rates on PF deposits for 2021-22. according to a report by Economic Times. For 2020-21, the interest rate stands at 8.5 per cent. The final decision on the interest rates is taken by the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) of the EPFO. The CBT is headed by the Labour Minister of the country. Also Read - EPFO Issues Advisory, Asks Members To Not Share PAN, Aadhaar Details Over Phone

Benefits of EPF Scheme

High interest rates on the accumulated part of the salary. This can be withdrawn in case of retirement, resignation or death.

In case of important expenses like Marriage, Education etc, partial withdrawal is allowed.

How To Submit e-Nomination in EPFO?

The EPFO members can follow the below-mentioned steps to submit e-nomination via the EPFO portal. Also Read - EPFO: A Step-By-Step Guide To Withdraw Money Twice From Your Provident Fund Account