EPFO-Aadhaar Linking Alert: The deadline for linking the Aadhaar card to the Universal Account Number(UAN) assigned by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation(EPFO) has been extended till Dec 31 as announced by the entity on Saturday(Sept 11). EPFO on its official Twitter has shared the guidelines for linking Aadhar-UAN. The EPFO officials took to Twitter and wrote, "Deadline for Aadhar linking of UAN extended till 31.12.2021 for Establishments in NORTH EAST and certain class of establishments. Please check the circular here." The circular was attached to the post.

According to the circular, the entity said that EPFO has extended the deadline after taking prior approval from the central government. The circular even mentioned the old deadline of Aadhaar-UAN linking to September 1, 2021. Despite the old deadline, many employees and employers were facing issues with the Aadhar card corrections owing to the pandemic. The majority of the people faced hurdles while updating the Aadhar card.

"…Considering the challenges faced by the employers and employees in expeditious seeding of Aadhaar in UANs particularly in view of corrections required in Aadhaar data of employees in aftermath of the second wave of Pandemic, the EPFO with prior approval of the Central Government extended the time for mandatory seeding of Aadhaar in UAN for filing ECR up to 01 September 2021 which was communicated vide reference cited 2 above."

According to the EPFO, almost 94 per cent of the contributory EPF members have Aadhaar-UAN linking in the seeding process. Although, there was less seeding of the same in the EPFO’s administration Zone Of the North Eastern Region and in several establishments and industries which comprises Bedi making, building, plantation and construction.

The circular added, “Considering the low Aadhaar penetration in the EPFO’ administrative Zone of North East Region comprising of States of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura, time for mandatory seeding of Aadhaar in UAN for filing ECR is extended till 31 December 2021.”

“For areas and industries/class of establishments other than above, delay in filing of ECRs for wage months of August 2021 and September 2021 only in respect of EPF members due to non-seeing of Aadhaar in UANs should not be presumed as employer’s default for levy of penal damages u/s 14B of the EPF and MP Act, 1952,” the circular added.

The Aadhaar-UAN linking will provide benefits to both employees and employers.