EPFO-Aadhaar Linking Alert: The EPFO has earlier issued a notification saying that its subscribers must link their Aadhaar card with their Provident Fund (PF) accounts by September 1, 2021 to continue receiving funds into their account. If they fail to link their Aadhaar with the EPFO account, then they will face many issues in the days to come.Also Read - Aadhaar Card Update: Here's How You Can Verify Aadhaar Details | Follow Step-by-step Guide

“After 1st September 2021, the employers will not be able to remit monthly PF and allied dues in respect of their employees whose Aadhaar numbers are not seeded with UAN (Universal Account Number) and they (Employer) will be liable for any legal/statutory/ membership/service delivery aspects affecting such employees of theirs,” the EPFO said in a statement. Also Read - Aadhaar Card Update: You Can Now Easily Change Address Without Any Address Proof | Follow Step-by-step Guide Here

In the beginning, the Aadhaar linking with EPFO was mandatory from June 1, 2021. However, this deadline for the Aadhaar seeding was further extended till September 1, 2021. Also Read - Aadhaar Card Update: Your Child's Aadhaar Will Be Invalid If You Fail To Update Biometrics

Repeatedly, the EPFO has said through SMS, emails, telephone calls to complete the Aadhaar seeding and is again appealing to all employers to complete the process before the September deadline.

Aadhaar-EPFO Linking: Here’s how to do it online