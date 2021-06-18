New Delhi: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation or ESIC has shared details about death, disability and accident benefits. The ESI scheme has provisions for such emergency benefits. Also Read - WTC Final IND vs NZ: Reserve Day in Focus After Rain Delays Start at Southampton | All You Need to Know

Disability, Accident Benefits

“One may avail Temporary Disability Benefit (TDB) and Permanent Disability Benefit (PDB) under ESI Scheme,” ESIC has tweeted.

If Insured Person meets with an accident during course of Employment and Employer files the accident report.

If needed, investigation is done by ESIC/Branch Office.

If found that accident happened during the course and out of employment, accident is accepted as Employment Injury.

Insured person can claim for Temporary Disability Benefit and payment is done at 90 per cent of wages so long as disability continues.

If injury is likely to result in Permanent Disability Benefit, the case is referred to Medical Board once Insured person acquires fitness or the injury is not likely to improve any further.

A percentage of disability is decided by Medical Board.

Rate of Disability Benefit is decided by Regional Office and payment of Permanent Disability Benefit.

Death Benefits

“If an Insured Person is deceased due to accident during his course of employment, dependent can avail Dependent Benefit under ESI Scheme,” ESIC tweeted.

If Insured Person is deceased due to accident during his employment, dependents can avail this benefit.

The benefits are being provided for accident occurs in factory or shop floor and accident not on factory or shop floor.

