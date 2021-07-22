New Delhi: EPF or PF members can now generate or activate UAN online by following a few steps. Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has provision to allot Universal Account Number to Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) member for PF account.Also Read - Prevalence of Delta Variant Among Specimens Sequenced Over Past 4 weeks Exceeded 75%: WHO

Before generating UAN, you need to make sure your Aadhaar linked mobile number is activated. You also need to keep Aadhaar card number and identity proof in front you while activating UAN.

UAN EPFO Login, Portal, Activation, Generate

First, you need to go to https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/

After that you need to go to the “Important Links” section.

In the “Important Links” section, you need to click on Direct UAN Allotment by Employees.

You will be taken to a new web page. You need to enter Aadhaar Linked Mobile number and Captcha and click on Generate OTP.

You need to click on ‘Yes’ against ‘Are You Employed in any private company, establishment or organisation.

You need to select “Employment Category”, PF code number of the establishment, date of joining, and identity proof type.

You need to enter Aadhaar Number or virtual ID and click on Generate OTP. You need to enter OTP.

Finally, a page will open comprising Personal Details, and KYC Details.

Check whether all the details are correct or not, and click on Register.

