New Delhi: Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) provides a number of benefits to orphans under Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS). Pension amount totaling 75 per cent of monthly widow pension, with minimum of Rs 750 per month, each for two orphans is payable at a time under the EPS scheme, EPFO has tweeted.
Under the EPS scheme, pension paid till 25 years of age. However, if anyone is suffering from any disability then the pension is paid lifelong, according to details provided by EPFO.
Meanwhile, file your e-nomination to get Provident Fund (PF), EPS and Employees Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme (EDLI) benefits online.
After e-nomination, no further physical documents required for filing nomination.
How to File EPS or EPF Nomination Online
- Visit EPFO website and go to Services section.
- You need to go to Employees section and click “Member UAN or Online Services’.
- Login with “UAN and password”.
- Select “E-Nomination” under “Manage Tab”.
- “Provide Details” Tab will appear on screen. Click ‘Save’.
- Click ‘Yes’ to update the family declaration.
- Click “Add family details”. ( More than one nominee can be added).
- Click “Nomination Details” to declare the total amount of share. Click “Save EPF Nomination”.
- Click “E-sign” to generate OTP. Submit ‘OTP’ sent on a mobile number linked with Aadhaar.