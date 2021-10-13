New Delhi: Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) provides a number of benefits to orphans under Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS). Pension amount totaling 75 per cent of monthly widow pension, with minimum of Rs 750 per month, each for two orphans is payable at a time under the EPS scheme, EPFO has tweeted.Also Read - Government Pensioners Alert: Your Pension Will Stop If You Don't Do This

Under the EPS scheme, pension paid till 25 years of age. However, if anyone is suffering from any disability then the pension is paid lifelong, according to details provided by EPFO.

Meanwhile, file your e-nomination to get Provident Fund (PF), EPS and Employees Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme (EDLI) benefits online.

After e-nomination, no further physical documents required for filing nomination.

How to File EPS or EPF Nomination Online