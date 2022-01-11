New Delhi: Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced the extension of the date of registration under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana (ABRY) till March 31, 2022. The deadline earlier was June 30, 2021. The organisation informed about the extension through its Twitter handle.Also Read - Nick Kyrgios Tests COVID-19 Positive Ahead of Australian Open
The tweet read, "Registration facility under #ABRY has been extended till 31.03.2022." The scheme was initiated by the government to support the employers and encourage them to hire more people, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic.
Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana (ABRY) Details: All You Need To Know
- The scheme was launched in 2020 to provide financial support to employers.
- The scheme supports the employers and encourages them to hire more workers.
- The scheme incentivises employers to employ more people in the organised sector with monthly wages of or less than Rs 15,000.
- They also encourage the hiring of people who have lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
- In 2021, Union Cabinet extended the deadline for registration for a period of nine months from June 30, 2021, to March 31, 2022.
- The scheme is expected to benefit over 71 lakh employees.