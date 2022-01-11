New Delhi: Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced the extension of the date of registration under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana (ABRY) till March 31, 2022. The deadline earlier was June 30, 2021. The organisation informed about the extension through its Twitter handle.Also Read - Nick Kyrgios Tests COVID-19 Positive Ahead of Australian Open

The tweet read, "Registration facility under #ABRY has been extended till 31.03.2022." The scheme was initiated by the government to support the employers and encourage them to hire more people, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana (ABRY) Details: All You Need To Know