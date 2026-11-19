EPFO withdrawal big update: Board cuts minimum PF balance requirement from 25% to 10%; check details

EPFO board cuts mandatory minimum PF balance requirement from 25% to 10%, allowing members to withdraw up to 90% of eligible savings.

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Retiring soon? EPFO considers major change in PF withdrawal rules, may let you receive your PF money in monthly instalments (Image: IANS)

EPFO big move: In a major update for EPFO subscribers, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) board approved a proposal to reduce the mandatory minimum balance requirement in provident fund (PF) accounts to 10 per cent from the existing 25 per cent. For those unversed, EPFO members were earlier required to retain at least 25 per cent of their eligible PF balance in their accounts while making partial withdrawals. However, with the new move, members will be be able to withdraw up to 90 per cent of savings. Here are all the details you need to know about the new move by Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) board on retirement funds.

How much money can EPF holders withdraw?

At present, EPF members can withdraw their entire provident fund corpus in a lump sum upon retirement at or after the age of 55, while eligibility for an unreduced monthly pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) begins at the age of 58, a report by IANS news agency said.

What are the existing EPFO rules?

For those exiting employment before attaining the retirement age, existing rules permit withdrawal of up to 75 per cent of the EPF balance after unemployment with the remaining amount available after completion of a specified period subject to prevailing regulations.

Key Highlights

Minimum Balance Cut to 10%: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) board approved reducing the mandatory minimum balance requirement in PF accounts from 25 per cent to 10 per cent.

Up to 90% Withdrawal Allowed: Subscribers can now withdraw up to 90 per cent of their eligible PF savings during partial withdrawals, up from the earlier 75 per cent cap, subject to applicable withdrawal rules.

Purpose of Existing Rule: The 25 per cent retention rule was originally introduced to protect retirement savings and ensure members continued earning interest and compounding benefits on their remaining corpus.

Separately, reports indicated that the CBT may also deliberate on a proposal to increase the minimum monthly pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000.

The EPS is funded through a portion of employers’ contributions to the provident fund system and provides post-retirement income support to workers in the organised sector.

Currently, out of the employer’s 12 per cent statutory contribution, 8.33 per cent is allocated to the pension scheme, while the remaining amount is credited to the EPF account. The government currently provides financial support to ensure a minimum monthly pension of Rs 1,000 under the scheme where the calculated pension entitlement falls below that level.