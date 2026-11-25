EPFO big update: Employees may soon get option to add money directly to PF accounts; Check how it will work

EPFO may soon allow subscribers to deposit additional money directly into their PF accounts using their UAN. The proposal could also benefit gig workers and freelancers, allowing them to save tips and other earnings for retirement.

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EPFO big update: Employees may soon get option to add money directly to PF accounts; Check how it will work

Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) subscribers may soon get the option to deposit additional money directly into their Provident Fund (PF) accounts without depending on their employers. The proposed facility will allow members to increase their retirement savings by making voluntary contributions through their Universal Account Number (UAN).

The proposal is aimed at making PF savings more flexible and extending retirement benefits to people who do not have regular jobs, including gig workers and freelancers. The proposal was discussed and approved by the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) during its 240th meeting, chaired by Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on November 19, 2026.

According to the Labour Ministry, the plan will introduce UAN-linked systems for direct voluntary contributions and small payments from third parties. These deposits will be possible independently of the traditional employer payroll system.

However, subscribers will have to wait before using this facility. The government will first need to approve the required changes to the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) Scheme and notify the rules. The ministry has not announced a launch date yet.

How will the new EPFO direct deposit facility work?

Currently, employees contribute a part of their salary to their PF accounts every month. Employers also deposit their share, and the contributions are transferred to EPFO through the prescribed payroll process.

Under the proposed system, members will be able to add extra money to their PF accounts directly, without asking their employers to process the additional contribution.

For example, an employee who receives a bonus or has some extra savings could choose to deposit a part of that money into their PF account. This would help them build a bigger retirement fund over time.

The contribution would be linked to the member’s UAN, which is used to manage and track their EPF account.

Voluntary contributions are already allowed under the existing EPF framework. However, the additional money currently has to be routed through the employer. The proposed change would remove this dependency and give subscribers a direct payment option.

Gig workers and freelancers may also benefit

One of the important features of the proposal is that it could help people who do not receive a fixed monthly salary. The EPFO has also proposed allowing third-party micro-contributions, such as tips received by workers, to be deposited into their PF accounts.

For instance, a delivery partner could save some of the tips received from customers in their PF account. Similarly, drivers, freelancers and other self-employed workers could put aside small amounts from their earnings for retirement.

This could bring more workers from the informal and gig economy into the country’s retirement savings system.

The move is part of the government’s broader plan to expand social security coverage beyond people working in traditional salaried jobs.

Will there be any limit on direct PF deposits?

The EPFO has not yet announced the maximum amount that members will be allowed to deposit directly into their accounts. Other details, including the payment process, eligibility conditions and whether employers can make additional contributions through this route, are also awaited.

The tax treatment of these voluntary deposits is another important issue that needs clarification.

The Labour Ministry has said that a proposal to make corresponding changes to the Income Tax Act is being taken up with the Finance Ministry.

This means subscribers should not assume that additional direct deposits will automatically receive the same tax benefits as regular salary-linked PF contributions.

What is the current EPF contribution system?

Under the existing system, employees generally contribute 12 per cent of their basic salary and dearness allowance towards EPF. Employers also contribute 12 per cent, although the employer’s share is divided between EPF and the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS), subject to applicable rules.

Employees can also choose to contribute more through the Voluntary Provident Fund (VPF). However, these additional contributions are currently made through the employer.

The proposed direct deposit facility would make it easier for members to add money to their retirement savings without depending on the monthly salary process.

The actual rules and limits will become clear after the government issues the necessary notifications.