EPFO big update: Good news for 51 lakh workers as Modi cabinet approves hike in wage ceiling; check details here

The Cabinet approves enhancing the EPFO wage ceiling to ₹25,000 per month, expanding statutory provident fund and pension coverage to over 51 lakh employees.

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EPFO- Representational Image

EPFO update: In a matter of good news for 51 lakh workers of India, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved a proposal to enhance the wage ceiling for mandatory coverage under the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 per month. The decision expands mandatory social security protection to over 51 lakh additional workers across the formal sector. By bringing a larger number of employees automatically within the statutory social security framework, the decision strengthens the principle that formal employment should be accompanied by portable and assured social security protection.

EPFO wage ceiling hike: Core highlights & impact

Coverage Expansion: Employees joining workforce with a basic monthly wage up to Rs 25,000 will now automatically fall under mandatory statutory provident fund, pension scheme (EPS) and insurance coverage (EDLI). Read more: Cigarette prices hike: ITC increases cigarette prices of popular brands; details inside

Impacted Demographic: Brings a sizeable segment of workers currently earning in the Rs 15,000- Rs 25,000 salary bracket into the formal social security system.

Revision History: The mandatory EPF wage limit was last revised in September 2014, when it was raised from Rs 6,500 to Rs 15,000 per month. The current adjustment accounts for inflation, broad wage growth, and expanding formalization.

Also read: Good news for over 7 crore EPFO subscribers as Modi govt ratifies 8.25 pc EPF interest rate for FY26

Comparative Breakdown: Before vs. After Policy Revision

Parameter Previous Framework (Since 2014) Updated Framework (Cabinet Approved) Mandatory EPF Wage Ceiling Rs 15,000 / month Rs 25,000 / month Coverage Mechanism Voluntary above Rs 15,000 Mandatory up to Rs 25,000 Target Worker Addition Existing baseline 51+ Lakh New Employees

How will EPFO wage ceiling help workers?

The approval will expand access to provident fund savings, pension protection under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) and insurance protection under the Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme (EDLI), in accordance with the applicable scheme provisions. It will also enable the statutory contribution and pensionable-wage framework to better reflect prevailing wage levels.

EPFO wage ceiling history

The EPFO wage ceiling remained unchanged throughout the decade from 2004 to 2014, before being substantially enhanced to Rs 15,000 in September 2014. The present decision carries forward this approach by further raising the ceiling to Rs 25,000 to reflect the sustained wage growth, rising incomes and a continued expansion of formal employment over the intervening years, according to the communique.

The latest EPFO data show around 7.98 crore contributing members across about 7.68 lakh contributing establishments, while the EPS provides pension benefits to around 82 lakh pensioners. EDLI provides insurance protection linked to EPF membership.

(With inputs from agencies)