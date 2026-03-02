Home

EPFO BIG Update: Holi gift for private and government employees as statutory body declares new interest rate on PF deposits; details here

The Central Board of Trustees led by Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has approved the new EPFO interest rates for 2026-27.

EPFO BIG Update: In a massive relief for lakhs of private and government employees who have a Provident Fund account, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) approved an interest rate of 8.25 per cent on employees’ provident fund (EPF) deposits for 2025-26. Decided at the 239th meeting of the Central Board of Trustees in the national capital, chaired by Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and attended by Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje, Secretary, Labour & Employment, Vandana Gurnani, and EPFO Chief Ramesh Krishnamurthi, the board retained the same rate for the second year in a row. Here are all the details you need to know about the EPFO interest update.

As per the decision taken by the Central Board of Trustees (CBT), the proposed interest rate will be sent to the Ministry of Finance for approval. After it is formally ratified, the new rate will be credited to the accounts of over seven crore EPFO subscribers, a report by IANS news agency said.

What will the new EPFO interest rate?

For readers who are not known about the EPFO system, the interest on EPF deposits is calculated monthly but credited to the accounts of subscribers at the end of the financial year. However, it should also be noted that accounts that remain inactive for 36 months do not earn any further interest as they are considered dormant.

Happy Holi to all EPF Members! CBT recommends EPF Interest Rate of 8.25% for FY 2025–26.

Despite global uncertainties, EPFO has maintained strong financial discipline — ensuring stable and competitive returns and strengthening retirement security for crores of workers.#EPFO… pic.twitter.com/1CvcKdYvOl — EPFO (@officialepfo) March 2, 2026

Why the new EPFO interest rate is good news for private and government employees?

The decision of the Mansukh Mandaviya led Central Board of Trustees is important as it comes despite global uncertainties maintained strong financial discipline, ensuring stable and competitive returns without straining the interest account.

What is EPFO’s plan for safeguarding contributions?

The decision benefits crores of workers by strengthening their retirement security, while reaffirming the EPFO’s commitment to safeguarding contributions and delivering prudent, sustainable and attractive returns.

What more to expect from EPFO?

The EPFO has been able to declare an interest rate of above 8 per cent for the past several years owing to the good returns given by ETF and other investments. The decision reflects the strong credit profile of the EPFO’s investment portfolio and its sustained ability to deliver competitive returns to its members, the statement as quote by the news agency said.

