EPFO Big Update: Mandatory PF contribution capped at Rs 1,800; how it changes your monthly take-home pay?

Discover how the new EPF Scheme 2026 caps mandatory PF deductions at Rs 1,800/month and gives you the power to boost your monthly take-home pay.

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EPFO update: In a significant update for lakhs of Employees’ Provident Fund, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has notified the “Employees’ Provident Fund Scheme, 2026”. Drawing a definitive line between mandatory and voluntary retirement savings, the EPFO, under the new framework has capped the statutory employee contribution at a maximum of Rs 1,800 per month. Consequently, any deduction exceeding this threshold will now be entirely voluntary for the employee. The policy mandates that employees contribute 12 per cent of their basic salary, anchored to a statutory wage ceiling of Rs 15,000 a month. Here are all the details you need to know about the new decision announced by EPFO.

What is the new minimum PF rule of EPFO?

To illustrate the shift, consider an employee with a basic monthly salary of Rs 15,000. Under both the old and new guidelines, a 12 per cent deduction amounts exactly to Rs 1,800, meaning take-home pay and retirement allocations remain identical for this wage bracket. The structural change primarily resets how higher-income brackets are handled, legally establishing that contributions computed on earnings beyond the statutory Rs 15,000 baseline require explicit employee consent rather than functioning as an automatic payroll deduction.

How EPFO’s new rule will changes your monthly take-home pay?

Therefore, if your EPF contribution was above Rs 1800, and if you plan to reduce it, you can and your take home salary will increase.

Newly notified Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) Scheme, 2026

The newly notified Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) Scheme, 2026, introduced new provisions on partial withdrawals effective June 29. Under the revised scheme, members of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation must retain a minimum balance of 25 per cent of their eligible member balance in their EPF account before making any partial withdrawal.

Also read: Good news for over 7 crore EPFO subscribers as Modi govt ratifies 8.25 pc EPF interest rate for FY26

Any amount calculation for a minimum withdrawal will be done only after setting this balance aside. The minimum balance requirement applies to both employee and employer contributions. For example, an account with an eligible balance of Rs 1 lakh must retain Rs 25,000, leaving Rs 75,000 available for withdrawal subject to the scheme’s rules.

The scheme defines ‘eligible member balance’ as the amount available after deducting the compulsory 25 per cent minimum balance. The new regulations expanded the list of permissible reasons for partial withdrawals.

(With inputs from agencies)