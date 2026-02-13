Home

EPFO Big Update: Now claim settlements in auto mode, not in 20 days but in just …, through EPFO 3.0 platform – Check details here

Centre said the much-awaited EPFO 3.0 platform is expected to cut claim settlement time from 20 days to just three days. Processing will be done automatically and without manual intervention.

EPFO 3.0 Platform Update: Good news for employees as the munch-awaited EPFO 3.0 platform launch may reduce the processing time for the settlement of the claim. After the launch, the claim settlement time could be reduced to three days from the current 20 days. All the process will be done in the auto mode without any manual intervention, the Central government informed recently.

What Did The Government Say On EPFO 3.0 Platform?

Shobha Karandlaje, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, while replying to a query, that “Claims which clear the checks and validations for Risk management are designed to be processed in auto mode without manual intervention, thereby significantly reducing the time taken for manual settlement from up to 20 days to less than 3 days.”

Karandlaje was replying to a question related to actions being taken to reduce delays and how to fast-track settlements efficiently under the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation 3.0.

Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.