EPFO big update: Withdraw PF money without company’s approval, enable withdrawal via ATM, UPI – Details here

Under EPFO's new digital system, users can file their PF claim online from the comfort of their home, provided their KYC is completed.

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EPFO big update: Withdraw PF money without company’s approval, enable withdrawal via ATM, UPI – Details here | Image: X

EPFO Big Update: Good news for Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) subscribers, now they will be able to withdraw their provident fund savings more easily. The retirement body has allowed its users to transfer their funds directly to their bank accounts via a gateway. This decision will reduce lengthy paperwork and will cut the months-long waiting period. Under EPFO’s new digital system, users will no longer need to visit their company to withdraw funds. Those who have completed their KYC can file a PF claim online from the comfort of their home. Let’s learn the step-by-step process for withdrawing PF funds.

Earlier, PF withdrawals required employer approval and lengthy documentation. This often resulted in claim delays. However, under the EPFO 3.0 framework, this process has now become completely online, in ,most of the cases.

EPFO Big Update: Who Will Benefit?

As per the new rules, employees who have completed their KYC process can file PF claims online without employer approval. The mobile number linked to Aadhaar should be active as the process requires OTP authentication.

However, those with incomplete KYC details or those making claims offline may still need company verification.

EPFO Big Update: What Claims Can You Make?

The organisation offers several types of online claims, including Form 19 for full PF withdrawal after leaving a job, Form 10C for pension withdrawal, and Form 31 for partial withdrawal.

Notably, Form 13 allows partial PF withdrawal for medical emergencies, higher education, marriage, home purchase, home loan repayment, etc.

EPFO Big Update: How To Claim PF Online?

Go to the EPFO Member Portal and confirm that your UAN is active.

Update and required details in the KYC section.

Log in to the EPFO Member e-Sewa portal using UAN and password.

Then visit the Online Services section and select the ‘Claim’ option.

Select Form 19, Form 10C or Form 31 as per the need.

An OTP will be sent to the mobile number linked to your Aadhaar.

Once you enter the OTP, your claim will be submitted.

EPFO Big Update: ATM Withdrawal

Users can now check their eligible balance via UMANG app, generate a QR code and withdraw funds instantly using a UPI-enabled ATM. The proposed system focusses on withdrawals paperless and faster, allowing users to access their savings in no time.