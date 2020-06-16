New Delhi: In what can be called as a good news for Provident Fund (PF) subscribers, Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has launched multi-location claim settlement facility to expedite requests from members. Also Read - No Better Time to Catch Liverpool Cold: Tim Cahill

"Taking a big leap towards ensuring uniform standards of service delivery across the country and optimum utilisation of its workforce during COVID-19 Pandemic, EPFO has recently launched a multi-location claim settlement facility," Ministry of Labour & Employment said in a statement.

Under this new initiative, all types of online claims i.e. provident fund, pension, partial withdrawal and claims and transfer claims can be processed, Zee Business reported.

“The multi-location claim facility will improve service delivery and ensure social security for its more than 6 crore subscribers during the time of crisis”, the statement added further.

Here’s all you need to know about the new initiative:

The initiative aimed at enhancing ease of living experience for its members, has been achieved in record time.

Since its launch, claims pertaining to offices that fall in containment zones are being distributed to offices in other locations for expeditious processing, the EPFO

The first batch of multi-location claims under this path-breaking project was settled for Gurugram Region on 10th June 2020.

The claims of employees pertaining to the regional office of Gurugram Region were settled by EPFO staff deployed in Chandigarh, Ludhiana and Jalandhar offices.

After settlement the payment was made from the Gurugram office to the bank account of the individual member.

The EPFO has claimed that despite restrictions, its staff members have been settling more than 80,000 claims per working day since April 1, amounting to Rs 270 crore.

