Diwali Bonus For EPFO Employees: Here comes a piece of good news for the EPFO employees. The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced Diwali Bonus for its employees ahead of the festive season. In an official communication this week, the social security organisation said it will offer a productivity-linked bonus (PLB) to all its Group 'C' and Group 'B' (non-gazetted) employees. As part of this bonus, the eligible EPFO employees will receive PLB equal to 60 days' wages, subject to a maximum of Rs 13,806.

"Approval of the Competent Authority for grant of advance against the Productivity Linked Bonus for the eligible Group C and Group B (Non-gazetted) employees of Employees' Provident Fund Organization for the year 2021-22 is conveyed herewith against the Productivity Linked Bonus equal to 60 (Sixty) days' wages subject to the maximum of Rs 13,806 to the eligible Group C and Group B (Non-Gazetted) employees of Employees Provident Fund Organization for the year 2021-22," the EPFO said in the letter.

Furthermore, the social security organisation said the payment of the advance is subject to the condition that an undertaking to the effect that "the advance will be adjusted against the PLB due for the year 2021-22 and any excess payment detected towards PLB for the year 2021-22 would be refunded forthwith," shall be submitted by each eligible employee.

The announcement about the Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) for the eligible Group C and Group B (non-gazetted) employees of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization comes just a few days ahead of Diwali 2022.

Who can receive PLB

In the circular, the EPFO said the regular Group C and Group B (non-gazetted) employees, whether temporary or permanent, will be eligible to receive the bonus given they were in service on a pro-rata basis and also on the last day in March of 2021-22. But the casual/contract/extra departmental employees will not be eligible for the bonus.