EPFO E-Nomination: The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has introduced the e-nomination facility for its members for the smooth transfer of benefits of an EPF account holder to the person's dependents. The e-nomination helps to transfer the earnings and benefits of the EPF account holders to their dependents in case of the sudden death of the account holder. It will allow the nominee(s) for example the spouse, children, and dependent parents to withdraw the accrued amount from EPF, Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS), and Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme (EDLI).

There is no last date for filing the e-nomination, however, the Employees' Provident Fund Organization is reminding all its account holders to do it at the earliest for smooth access to social security in an easy way without going to their offices physically. In this article, we will help you to file an e-nomination online.

BENEFITS OF EPFO-E NOMINATION FOR MEMBERS

Expeditious Settlement of Member Pension Claim

Speedy and Online Settlement of EPF, EPS, and EDLI Claim to eligible Nominee(s) on the death of a member

Paperless Claim Process with no need to visit the EPFO Office or Attestation by Employer.

STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE TO FILE E-NOMINATION ONLINE

Visit the official website of EPFO: https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/.

Now, enter your UAN, password, and captcha, and log in to your account.

A pop-up message asking you to file your e-nomination will appear on the screen.

Now, click on the “File Now” option.

A new page will open where it will ask you for your family declaration.

You need to click on “Yes” to update your family details.

Now, enter the details of your family members like Aadhaar, name, date of birth, gender, relation, address, photo, and others. It is to be noted that here you can add more than one nominee.

Now you are required to declare the amount of share under the nomination details and click “save EPF nomination.”

Now, you will have to complete the “e-sign” process by using Aadhaar-based authentication.

Now, you will have to complete the "e-sign" process by using Aadhaar-based authentication.

Your nomination will get registered on the EPFO portal. It is to be noted that once the e-nomination is registered, one does not need to send any kind of documents to the current employer or former employer(s).