Home

Business

EPFO E-Passbook Facility Down: Users Face Issue, Express Concern on Twitter

EPFO E-Passbook Facility Down: Users Face Issue, Express Concern on Twitter

EPFO E-Passbook Facility Down: Notably, this is the second time this year that the e-passbook service facility is down due to technical glitches.

Dear member, we regret the inconvenience, the EPFO said in a tweet.

EPFO E-Passbook Facility Down: Several EPF subscribers express concern as they faced issues while logging in to EPFO portal as the e-passbook service is unavailable for the past few days. Several subscribers are not able to download their e-passbooks via the EPFO website or on the Umang app.

Taking to Twitter, some of the EPF members expressed dissatisfaction and urged the EPFO board to intervene in the matter. To most of the tweets, the EPFO replied: “Dear member, we regret the inconvenience. The concerned team is looking into the matter. Kindly wait for some time. The matter will be resolved shortly.”

You may like to read

Here’s what EPF members said on Twitter:

“EPFO website is also #GoPaperless, but we are unable to check Member Passbook website since many weeks. What are you guys doing for this? I don’t see any SLA announcement to bring back the site online?,” one user wrote.

Dear sir last one week to member passbook portal not working properly please check and revolution the problem — Purdvi M (@PurdviM) April 22, 2023

Epf passbook website is not working last 4 days — UMESH JAISWAL (@UMESH9907074343) April 22, 2023

Using EPFO website is also #GoPaperless, but we are unable to check Member Passbook website since many weeks. What are you guys doing for this? I don't see any SLA announcement to bring back the site online? @FinMinIndia @_DigitalIndia pic.twitter.com/4LjUbE8Lzd — Kamlesh ® (fully 💉) (@kamleshrao) April 23, 2023

Notably, this is the second time this year that the e-passbook service facility is down due to technical glitches.

Earlier this year in January, some of the users complained about the e-passbook facility not working and the EPFO responded with assurance to rectify the errors and the facility was resumed after some days.

What is e-passbook facility?

EPFO’s e-passbook facility provides comprehensive information about the transactions made by both the employer and employee in their EPF and Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) account. The details includes monthly contributions made, as well as accumulated interest on those contributions. The e-passbook on the EPFO portal displays the current interest being earned on the total amount collected in the account.

What is EPFO?

The subscribers need to note that the EPFO is a government-mandated organization that aids the Central Board in managing a mandatory contributory Provident Fund Scheme, Pension Scheme, and Insurance Scheme for workers employed in the organized sector of India.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.