EPFO E-passbook Facility Still Down: Here’s How To View Passbook On UMANG App

EPFO E-passbook Facility: The EPFO on its website said the members can view their passbook on the UMANG app and through SMS. As per the EPF website, “Member Passbook Service is accessible through UMANG App."

If your mobile number is registered on the UAN site, you can access the information by making a missed call from your registered mobile number to 011-22901406.

EPFO E-Passbook Facility Down: For the past one week, several subscribers of the Employee Provident Fund (EPF) are expressing concern about accessing the e-passbook facility on the EPFO portal. Many of them wrote to the EPFO’s Twitter handle ‘socialepfo’ and complained that they were facing troubles in logging onto the member passbook portal. Some EPF members said the service has been down for the last few days, others said that they had faced problems in logging-in for at least four to seven days.

How to view EPF passbook on UMANG app

Download and open the UMANG app and log in to your account.

Enter ‘EPFO’ in the search bar and click to search.

Select ‘view passbook’ from the list of services.

Enter your UAN number, OTP and submit the request.

Select ‘member ID’ and download ePassbook.

How To Check EPF Balance Through SMS

Send SMS to 7738299899 and it will provide you with information regarding your most recent contribution and PF balance if your UAN is registered with the EPFO. Users must transmit the following message: EPFOHO UAN ENG. The desired language’s first three letters are “ENG.” First, type EPFOHO UAN MAR to receive the message in Marathi.

How To Check EPF Balance Through Missed Call

If your mobile number is registered on the UAN site, you can access the information by making a missed call from your registered mobile number to 011-22901406.

What is the UMANG app

For the unversed, the UMANG is the only official app where you can avail of different services of Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on a single platform. It allows users to check their PF balance, file a withdrawal claim, apply for UAN, check claim status, and apply for a Jeevan Pramaan certificate, among other things.

