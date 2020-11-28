New Delhi: In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the central government on Saturday extended the time limit for pensioners till the end of February next year for the submission of Jeevan Pramaan Patra or the Life Certificate under EPS 1995 and whose Life certificate is due in any month. The move is expected to benefit 35 lakh pensioners, officials said. Also Read - PM Modi Reaches Pune's Serum Institute to Review Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Development

“In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the vulnerability of the elderly population to Coronavirus, EPFO has extended the time limit up to 28th February 2021 for submission of Life Certificate (Jeevan Pramaan Patra-JPP) in respect of the Pensioners drawing pension under EPS 1995 and whose Life certificate is due in any month till February 28, 2021,” the Ministry of Labour & Employment stated in an official release. Also Read - 2.5 Crore Couples in India Could Not Access Contraceptives Due to COVID, Surge in New Births Expected

Currently, the last date of submission for a pensioner to submit their JPP anytime during the year is November 30, valid for a period of one year from the date of issue. Also Read - Pakistan's Tour of New Zealand Under Cloud After 7th Player Tests COVID-19 Positive

“Multiple modes for submission of JPPs, including 3.65 lakh Common Service Centres (CSCs), branches of Pension Disbursing Banks 1.36 lakh post offices, Postal Network of 1.90 lakh Postmen and Grameen Dak Sevaks under the Department of Post can be availed by pensioners,” the release added.

The government clarified that during this extended period of time, pension will not be stopped for any person who was unable to submit their JPP in November this year.

What is Jeevan Pramaan Patra (JPP)/Digital Life Certificate (DLC)?

Pensioners under Employees Pension Scheme-1995 (EPS-95) need to submit the mandatory Jeevan Pramaan Patra (JPP)/Digital Life Certificate (DLC) every year in order to continue drawing pension.

How to submit the Life Certificate to the government?

Pensioners can submit their Life Certificate at pension disbursing bank branches or the nearest post offices in addition to the 135 regional offices and 117 district offices of the EPFO.

Alternatively, the certificate can be submitted at a nationwide network of over 3.65 lakh Common Services Centres (CSCs).

* Here’s the link and locate the nearest CSCs.

Recently, India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) launched doorstep DLC service for pensioners to get their document submitted from the comfort of their home or elsewhere.

* Here’s the link for placing online requests to Post Offices for submission of JPPs.

The pensioners can also submit online requests for availing the doorstep DLC service on payment of a nominal fee using the government’s UMANG app.

This year, the Centre’s Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) facilitated multiple options for EPS-95 pensioners to submit their DLC at a location closest to their home or even at their doorstep, the ministry informed.

As a result, life certificates submitted through all these modes/agencies are equally valid.