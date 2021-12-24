New Delhi: A latest report titled ‘Payroll Reporting in India: An Employment Perspective – October 2021′ released by National Statistical Office (NSO) said that around 12.19 lakh new members joined the ESIC-run social security scheme in October 2021. The number was 13.57 lakh in September 2021. The numbers reflect the state of formal sector employment in the country. For this,Also Read - From Income Tax Return To KYC Of Demat Account: Things You Need To Do Before December 31

Talking in pure numbers, gross new enrolments with Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) were 10.78 lakh in April, 8.91 lakh in May, 10.68 lakh in June, 13.40 lakh in July and 13.47 lakh in August this year. June, July and August figures show an increase in enrolments after easing of COVID-induced restrictions by states post the second wave of the pandemic that hit the country in mid-April this year, the reports stated. Also Read - Employment Outlook At Its Highest In 8 Years

Fewer Jobs: Fall In Gross Enrolments

However, the latest data shows a fall in the total number of enrolments with the ESIC. Gross enrolments were 1.15 crore in 2020-21, compared to 1.51 crore in 2019-20 and 1.49 crore in 2018-19. Additionally, from September 2017 to March 2018, around 83.35 lakh new subscribers joined the ESIC scheme. The report further said that gross new enrolments with ESIC from September 2017 to October 2021 were 5.82 crores. Also Read - India Retail Inflation Rises To 4.91% In November. Details Inside

According to the report, net new enrolments with retirement fund body EPFO stood at 12.73 lakh in October, down from 13.97 lakh in September 2021. It showed that from September 2017 to October 2021, around 4.79 crores (gross) new subscribers joined the Employees’ Provident Fund scheme.

Releasing Data Since April 2018

The NSO report is based on the payroll data of new subscribers of various social security schemes run by ESIC, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

It has been releasing such data of these bodies since April 2018, covering the period starting from September 2017.

NSO also said the report gives different perspectives on the levels of employment in the formal sector and does not measure employment at a holistic level.