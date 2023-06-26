Home

EPFO Extends Deadline To Apply For Higher Pensions

New Delhi: In a big relief for those who could not apply until the last date of June 26, 2023, EPFO has extended the last date for applying for higher pensions to July 11, 2023. Applying for a higher pension is now open to eligible members until July 11. Following a Supreme Court decision in November 2022, which was then followed by delays in the release of pertinent clarifying circulars, there have been further extensions.

Earlier, many users were facing issues while applying for higher pensions at the EPFO site, and there were speculations that the statutory body might just extend the last date for the third consecutive term.

According to a Supreme Court decision, only two groups of employees are qualified to apply for the higher pension from EPS:

1. Those who were members of EPF and EPS on September 1, 2014, and remained so after that date.

2. Those who retired before September 1, 2014, and had opted for a greater pension but had their applications disallowed by EPFO authorities

Documents Required For Applying

Certain documents must be submitted with the online application form. For example, you must preserve your Universal Account Number (UAN), Pension Payment Order (PPO) number for pensioners, documentation of payments paid to the EPF account above the wage ceiling limit, etc., as reported in the Economic Times.

EPF: A Brief History

Employees’ Provident Fund, or EPF, is a method used by the government to encourage people in the workforce to save money for retirement. It was started in 1952 by the Ministry of Labour and Employment. This fund has been actively managed and implemented by the ministry since the beginning of the initiative to encourage saving among the nation’s working professionals, as per a report in Paytm.

