New Delhi: In a good news for the Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) account holders, the firm has extended the last date to seed Aadhaar number with the universal account number (UAN) for filing electronic challan-cum-returns (ECR) till September 1, 2021, in order to provide relief amid the COVID-19 pandemic, reports NDTV Profit.

According to an official circular released by the EPFO on Tuesday, June 15, the last date to seed the Aadhaar number with UAN is extended from June 1, 2021, to September 1, 2021, for all EPFO beneficiaries and those who need to file the electronic challan-cum-returns.