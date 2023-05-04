Home

EPFO Higher Pension Delele Application: New Facilities Released To Correct Errors Online

EPFO Higher Pension: The EPFO added two new facilities where the beneficiaries can delete and file a fresh application form in case there are any errors.

EPFO Higher Pension: The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has released an online facility to correct errors in the application form. The EPFO added two new facilities where the beneficiaries can delete and file a fresh application form in case there are any errors.

“Many representations have been received from pensioners/members with request to provide online facility to correct errors in their Applications for Validation of Option/Join Option to file uploads. Accordingly, in the online functionality, a button for ‘Delete Application’ has been provided to the employees,” the EPFO said, according to a report by the Financial Express.

“The employee after deleting application can, thereafter, if he/she so desires, file a fresh Application for Validation of Option/Joint Option with correct details/uploads,” the EPFO said.

EPFO correct errors online: Key points to know

After deleting the application form, the EPFO members will be able to file a new application form.

The EPFO informed that the ‘Delete Application’ should only be used if the employer had not started the process on the Application for Validation of Option/Joint Option submitted by the employees.

EPFO Higher Pension Deadline Extended

The EPFO extended the deadline to apply for a higher pension from the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) to June 26, 2023. Earlier, the last date to apply for the EPFO higher pension was May 3, 2023.

This is the second time that EPFO has extended the deadline to apply for a higher pension from EPS. The timeline is being extended to facilitate and provide ample opportunity to the pensioners/members so as to ease out any difficulty being faced by them. This has been decided after sympathetically considering the various demands received from employees, employers, and their associations, Labour Ministry said in a statement.

EPFO Higher Pension: Steps to Apply

All eligible employees will have to submit an application in the prescribed form on the EPFO portal along with the necessary documents as mentioned above in the copy. The link can be accessed at the UAN Member e-SEWA portal – unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface. The application will be verified by the employer post-submission by the EPFO officer. If all details are correct, then dues will be calculated and an order will be passed for transferring the dues. In case of a mismatch, the same will be communicated to the employer and employee by EPFO and they will be given a time of one month to complete the information. An acknowledgement number will be generated after the submission of the application form.

