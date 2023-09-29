Home

EPFO Higher Pension: Ministry Likely To Give Employers Extension To Validate Joint Forms: Report

Employers have requested the Union Labour Ministry for another extension, citing technical issues with the EPFO website and difficulty accessing employee employment details.

New Delhi: In a big news for the employers who were in the process of validating the joint options of employees for higher provident fund pension, the central governmnet may just extend the last date, that is, September 30, as per a report in The Hindu. Employers have requested the Union Labour Ministry for another extension, citing technical issues with the EPFO website and difficulty accessing employee employment details. The current deadline for submitting validated applications is September 30.

EPFO May Extend Deadline

EPFO may extend deadline for employers to validate joint options for higher PF pension by three months. The Union Labour Ministry is considering the requests of employers and is likely to take a lenient view, the report said. The last date for submitting joint options for employees was July 11.

EPFO opened online portal for employees to apply for higher PF pension on February 26, 2023, as ordered by the Supreme Court. The deadline to submit joint options was May 3, but employers are now seeking an extension.

The Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) launched an online portal on February 26, 2023, to allow employees to apply for a higher pension, as mandated by a Supreme Court ruling. The deadline to submit joint options was originally May 3.

Who Can Apply For A Higher EPF Pension?

Only two groups of employees are eligible to apply for a higher pension from EPS:

Employees who were members of EPF and EPS on September 1, 2014, and remained so after that date. Employees who retired before September 1, 2014, and had opted for a higher pension but had their applications rejected by EPFO officials.

How To Correct Errors In Your EPFO Application Online

Delete the existing application form.

Fill out a new application form with the correct information.

Only use the “Delete Application” button if your employer has not yet started processing your application.

Key points to remember:

You can only delete your application form if there are errors.

You can only submit a new application form if your employer has not yet started processing your original application.

