Home

Business

EPFO Higher Pension: Pensioners Can Apply For Higher Pension Till May 3, Application Link Activated

EPFO Higher Pension: Pensioners Can Apply For Higher Pension Till May 3, Application Link Activated

The pensioners who are eligible can apply for EPFO higher pension online within May 3 and the EPFO has activated the application link on its website, it said.

EPF Higher Pension: EPFO has allowed eligible pensioners to apply for EPFO Higher Pension with the required documents through the unified portal.

EPFO Higher Pension Latest Update: After extending the deadline, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has allowed certain categories of retired employees enrolled under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) to apply for higher pension till May 3, 2023.

EPFO Higher Pension: Application Link Activated

The pensioners who are eligible can apply for EPFO higher pension online within May 3 and the EPFO has activated the application link on its website, it said.

You may like to read

The Supreme Court had in November 2022 allowed 4 months to apply for higher pension under EPS 1995. The application window for EPS 1995 participants who resigned prior to September 1, 2014, to choose a higher pension expired on March 4, 2023.

The EPFO said it has allowed eligible pensioners to apply for EPFO Higher Pension with the required documents through the unified portal.

EPFO Higher Pension: Who Can Apply?

According to EPFO, the employees who were members under EPS as on September 1, 2014, and continued to remain members of EPFO on or after September 1,2014, can now apply for higher pension.

Notably, this particular option is available only for those employees who missed the earlier deadline.

As per the government data, more than 8,000 members have already submitted their applications online.

The EPFO had on February 20 issued a circular according to the rulings of the Supreme Court. Then on March 4, 2023, the EPFO closed the alternatives for the retired EPS members (prior to 01.09.2014 and whose options were not considered earlier).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.