EPFO Exends Deadline For Employers To Validate Joint Forms: Here’s The New Date

The EPFO extended the deadline for employers to upload wage details for higher pension applications, following a request from an association.

New Delhi: In a major relief for many, the EPFO extended the deadline for employers to upload wage details for higher pension applications, following a request from an association. EPFO has given employers more time to upload wage information about employees who are applying for a higher pension. The Central Board of Trustees (CBT) extended the deadline after receiving a request from an association, as per a report in news agency PTI.

“Now, again many representations have been received from Employers & Employers’ Associations wherein requests have been made to extend further time period for uploading wage details of applicant pensioners / members. 5.52 lakh Applications for Validation of Option / Joint Options are still pending with employers, as of September 29, 2023,” the labour ministry said.

EPFO Extends Last Date: Here’s The New One

Employers have time until December 31, 2023 to submit wage information for employees who want to claim a higher pension. The deadline for employees to apply for validation of their options was earlier extended to July 11, 2023, to give them more time to submit their applications. Over 17 lakh applications have been received from pensioners and members so far.

Because employers and employers’ associations asked for more time to upload wage details for employees who applied for a higher pension, the EPFO gave employers an additional three months to submit the wage information.

To Correct Errors In Your EPFO Application Online:

Delete the existing application form. Fill out a new application form with the correct information. Do not use the “Delete Application” button if your employer has already started processing your application.

Key Points To Note:

You can only delete your application form if it contains errors.

You can only submit a new application form if your employer has not yet started processing your original application.

