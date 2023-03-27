Home

EPFO’s Central Board of Trustees to Hold Crucial Meet Today, All Eyes On PF Interest Rate For FY-23

EPFO Interest Rate Latest Update: Even as the agenda of the meeting is unclear, it is expected that the CBT will discuss interest rate, higher pension, and annual financial estimates for the EPFO.

EPFO Interest Rate Latest Update: The Central Board of Trustees (CBT) of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is all set to hold its crucial meet on Monday to discuss the interest rate for the financial year 2022-23, which is unlikely to go below 8 per cent level. Even as the agenda of the meeting is unclear, it is expected that the CBT will discuss interest rate, higher pension, and annual financial estimates for the EPFO.

The Centre had last year in March announced 8.1 per cent EPF rate for more than six crore active subscribers of the EPFO for fiscal 2021-22, the lowest level in four decades.

However, this time, it is expected that the interest levels will be maintained at par amid a rising interest rate scenario.

14.86 lakh members added in Jan 2023

The Union Ministry of Labour and Employment said the EPFO has added 14.86 lakh subscribers in January this year and added that 3.54 lakh members have exited the fold of EPFO, which was the “lowest exit” in the last four months.

In a statement, the Labour Ministry said out of total 14.86 lakh subscribers, around 7.77 lakh new members have come under the ambit of EPFO for the first time.

The provisional payroll data from the Labour Ministry also pointed out that approximately 10.62 lakh members re-joined EPFO membership.

For the unversed, the EPFO is a social security organization that provides social security benefits in the form of provident, pension and insurance funds to the organized workforce of the country.

For the unversed, the EPFO is a social security organization that provides social security benefits in the form of provident, pension and insurance funds to the organized workforce of the country.