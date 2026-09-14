EPFO introduces WhatsApp channel: Here’s how Provident Fund members can receive important updates

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation has launched an official WhatsApp channel to help members easily access important updates about its services.

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EPFO introduces WhatsApp channel: Here’s how Provident Fund members can receive important updates |Image: X

EPFO Introduces WhatsApp Channel: In order to provide more ease to its members and pensioners, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has introduced an official WhatsApp channel where they can access important updates and information related to its services. The organisation took to X and announced the new service, requesting members to join the official WhatsApp channel where they will get “important updates and useful information”. The post also has a direct link through which users can follow the channel.

The latest service will give EPFO members another digital channel to stay updated on latest developments on provident fund services.

EPFO’s WhatsApp Channel

Introducing the service, the organisation has requested members to join its official WhatsApp channel to stay updated with the latest updates and useful information. Those who want to join the channel can simply click on the direct link shared by EPFO. The channel will provide the latest updates and useful information regarding the EPFO, making it easier for members to keep track of the latest developments.