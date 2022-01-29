New Delhi: EPFO or Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation has issued an advisory through its official Twitter handle. It has alerted EPFO members that the organisation never asks for personal details like Aadhar, PAN, UAN, Bank details etc, over the phone or social media. It has also advised the people to not reply to any such messages and calls.Also Read - EPFO: A Step-By-Step Guide To Withdraw Money Twice From Your Provident Fund Account

“#EPFO never asks its members to share their personal details like Aadhaar, PAN, UAN, Bank Account or OTP over phone or on social media”, EPFO tweeted via @socialepfo. Also Read - Provident Fund: Here’s How Employees Can Transfer PF Balance From One Company To Another | Follow Step-by-step Guide Here

#EPFO never asks its members to share their personal details like Aadhaar, PAN, UAN, Bank Account or OTP over phone or on social media.#EPFO कभी भी अपने सदस्यों से व्यक्तिगत विवरण जैसे आधार, पैन, यूएएन, बैंक खाता या ओटीपी फोन या सोशल मीडिया पर साझा करने के लिए नहीं कहता है। pic.twitter.com/4NhovLQ3xH — EPFO (@socialepfo) January 29, 2022

Also Read - Provident Fund Users Can Easily Update Name, Date of Birth on EPF Portal | Step-by-step Guide Here

What Does EPFO Do?

EPFO was founded in 1952. It is a statutory body under the Government of India and is responsible for the management of provident funds in India. It comes under the Ministry of Labour and Employment and is headquartered in New Delhi.

According to data on EPFO’s website, it currently has over 24 crore accounts. It is one of the largest social security organisations in the world. It was promulgated through the Employees’ Provident Fund Ordinance on November 15, 1951. Later, the ordinance was replaced by EPF Bill in Parliament.

EPFO also has a scheme by the name of Insurance Scheme, 1976 which provides a monetary benefit to the family of a member, in case he/she dies during the service. The monetary help is calculated as 20 times the wages of the deceased member. However, the maximum limit has been fixed at Rs 6 lakh.