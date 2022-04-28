New Delhi: Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) members must make sure their e-nomination process is complete. In the latest tweet put out by EPFO, the organisation said, “Members should file e-Nomination today to provide #SocialSecurity to their families. Follow these easy steps to file EPF/EPS nomination #digitally. #SocialSecurity #EPF #PF #EDLI #Pension #ईपीएफओ #ईपीएफ #AmritMahotsav @PMOIndia @byadavbjp @AmritMahotsav”Also Read - EPFO: A Step-by-Step Guide To Know Your UAN | Direct Link Here
Also Read - Salary, Provident Fund, Office Working Hours: Here’s What Likely to Change Under New Labour Laws From July 1
EPFO: Benefits of completing the e-nomination process for PF account
According to the tweets by EPFO, the benefits of completing e-nomination process are as follows: Also Read - Check Latest Home Loan Interest Rates In India Here | Complete List
- Settlement of claim online, in case of the death of a member.
- Quick and totally digital claim settlement
- Online payment of Provident Fund, Insurance and pension to nominees.
How To Submit e-Nomination in EPFO?
The EPFO members can follow the below-mentioned steps to submit e-nomination via the EPFO portal.
- Visit epfindia.gov.in and click on ‘Service’
- Choose the ‘For Employees’ option and Click on ‘Member UAN/ Online Service’
- Login using the EPFO UAN and password
- Now, select the ‘E-nomination’ option under the ‘Manage’ Tab
- Below the ‘Provide Details’ tab that must have appeared on the screen, click on ‘Save’
- Now, click on ‘Yes’ to update the family declaration
- Now add the details of the family member in the e-nomination form by clicking on ‘Add Family Details’. More than one nominee can also be added
- Click on ‘Nomination Details’ to declare the total amount of share.
- Next, click on ‘Save EPF Nomination’Lastly, click on ‘E-sign’ to generate OTP and submit the OTP received on the mobile number linked with Aadhaar.
- The e-nomination process is now complete.