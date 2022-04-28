New Delhi: Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) members must make sure their e-nomination process is complete. In the latest tweet put out by EPFO, the organisation said, “Members should file e-Nomination today to provide #SocialSecurity to their families. Follow these easy steps to file EPF/EPS nomination #digitally. #SocialSecurity #EPF #PF #EDLI #Pension #ईपीएफओ #ईपीएफ #AmritMahotsav @PMOIndia @byadavbjp @AmritMahotsav”Also Read - EPFO: A Step-by-Step Guide To Know Your UAN | Direct Link Here

EPFO: Benefits of completing the e-nomination process for PF account

According to the tweets by EPFO, the benefits of completing e-nomination process are as follows: Also Read - Check Latest Home Loan Interest Rates In India Here | Complete List

  • Settlement of claim online, in case of the death of a member.
  • Quick and totally digital claim settlement
  • Online payment of Provident Fund, Insurance and pension to nominees.

How To Submit e-Nomination in EPFO?

The EPFO members can follow the below-mentioned steps to submit e-nomination via the EPFO portal.

  1. Visit epfindia.gov.in and click on ‘Service’
  2. Choose the ‘For Employees’ option and Click on ‘Member UAN/ Online Service’
  3. Login using the EPFO UAN and password
  4. Now, select the ‘E-nomination’ option under the ‘Manage’ Tab
  5. Below the ‘Provide Details’ tab that must have appeared on the screen, click on ‘Save’
  6. Now, click on ‘Yes’ to update the family declaration
  7. Now add the details of the family member in the e-nomination form by clicking on ‘Add Family Details’. More than one nominee can also be added
  8. Click on ‘Nomination Details’ to declare the total amount of share.
  9. Next, click on ‘Save EPF Nomination’Lastly, click on ‘E-sign’ to generate OTP and submit the OTP received on the mobile number linked with Aadhaar.
  10. The e-nomination process is now complete.