New Delhi: Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) members must make sure their e-nomination process is complete. In the latest tweet put out by EPFO, the organisation said, "Members should file e-Nomination today to provide social security to their families. Follow these easy steps to file EPF/EPS nomination digitally."

EPFO: Benefits of completing the e-nomination process for PF account

Settlement of claim online, in case of the death of a member.

Quick and totally digital claim settlement

Online payment of Provident Fund, Insurance and pension to nominees.

How To Submit e-Nomination in EPFO?

The EPFO members can follow the below-mentioned steps to submit e-nomination via the EPFO portal.