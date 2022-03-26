Provident Fund Latest Update: As just a few days left for the deadline to end, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has once again urged its subscribers to complete e-nomination of their PF accounts by March 31. However, the EPFO also issued a warning that if the subscribers fail to do so, it will result in not being able to use certain facilities provided by the retirement body.Also Read - Relook Rs 1,000 Monthly EPFO Pension, Revise Eligibility Of ABRY: Parliamentary Committee

In a statement, the EPFO said it is critical for subscribers to register nominations to care for their spouse, children, and parents and to safeguard them through online PF, pension, and insurance.

The subscribers must note that filing of e-nomination will ensure benefits for the dependents of the PF account holder in event of any mishap. Once the nomination is done, the nominee will be able to receive benefits from the insurance and pension schemes if any eventuality happens to the account holder.

Here’s how to file EPF nomination online

First, you need to open the official EPFO website or click at epfindia.gov.in.

From the options available, click on ‘ Service’

After this, a new set of options will appear, and you have to choose the one reading – ‘For Employees’

And then, click on ‘Member UAN/ Online Service (OCS/OTP)

Soon after this, log in with the UAN and password that you have set previously

Under the ‘Manage Tab’ click on the option reading ‘E-nomination’

A tab reading – ‘Provide Details’ will appear on your screen, click on ‘Save’

Tap on the ‘Yes’ option to update the family declaration

Click on ‘Add Family Details’ and fill in the required information. Note that you can add more than one nominee.

Then, click ‘Nomination Details’ to declare the total amount of share. Once done, click on ‘Save EPF Nomination’

You need to select ‘E-sign’ to generate OTP which will appear on the mobile number linked to your Aadhaar number

After you follow all the due process, your e-nomination will be registered with EPFO and then you don’t need to send any documents to the employer or ex-employer. If you are still facing any issue, then log in to the official website at epfindia.gov.in and follow the process again.