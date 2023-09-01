Home

Business

EPFO Latest Update: Centre Issues Guidelines on Updating EPF Account, Here’s How To Apply For Changes

To make minor changes in the EPF account, at least two documents from the prescribed list must be submitted, and in case of major changes, three documents will be needed.

The EPFO in the latest circular has asked the EPF account holder to submit the application to correct the profile details via Member Sewa portal.

New Delhi: The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) recently issued fresh guidelines on how to update EPF account details. In the guidelines, the EPFO has shared a fresh standard operating procedure to correct the details of EPF members like name and date of birth. As per the SOPs, the details of EPF members can be easily updated, which will minimise rejections while processing claims. The guidelines have been issued as more fraudulent cases are being reported and this can be avoided with the help of the new process.

According to the EPFO circular, it is observed that unregulated and non-standardisation of processes has led to tinkering with member identities in certain cases leading to impersonation and fraud. The new guidelines will now allow the EPF member to update 11 profile-related parameters. These are: 1. Name 2. Gender 3. Date of birth 4. Father’s name 5. Relationship 6. Marital status 7. Date of joining 8. Reason for leaving 9. Date of leaving 10. Nationality 11. Aadhaar number.

What Changes Can Be Made To EPF Account?

These changes in the 11 parameters are classified as minor and major changes. However, documentary proof is needed irrespective of whether it is a minor or major change in the EPF account holder profile.

For minor changes in the EPF account, at least two documents from the prescribed list must be submitted. And in case of major changes, three documents will be needed.

How To Apply For Changes In EPF Account?

The EPFO in the latest circular has asked the EPF account holder to submit the application to correct the profile details via Member Sewa portal. It is important to note that the changes made by the EPF member to their account will also need to be validated by the employer.

Check Step-by-Step Guide to Apply For Changes

First you need to visit Member Sewa portal and login using your Universal Account Number (UAN) and password.

Then click on ‘Joint Declaration (JD)’ tab. A one-time password (OTP) will be sent to the UIDAI-linked mobile number.

After this, you need to enter the OTP and a joint declaration form will appear on the screen.

Then, you will have to submit the required details along with the supporting documents as mentioned in the prescribed list.

