EPFO Latest Update: Here’s How Pensioners Can Protect EPF Accounts From Online Frauds

EPFO officials will never ask for personal details such as Aadhaar, PAN, UAN, Bank Account, or OTP over the phone or on social media.

The EPFO also never requests payment for any services via WhatsApp or other social media.

EPFO Security Tips: If you have PF account and you are a Provident Fund subscriber, you need to be careful about protecting your account from online fraudsters. Have you ever received a call or SMS asking to share your Aadhaar, PAN, UAN, or bank information while posing as EPFO (Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation)? If so, you need to exercise caution because such call can be a scam designed to steal your hard-earned money.

Recently, one such EPFO account holder tweeted that he received a text citing his online transfer claim was rejected by the EPFO authorities. The account holder was smart enough to understand the game plan of fraudsters.

Instead of getting trapped in such plans, he posted the screenshot of the message and tagged news outlets and various ministries to look into the matter.

He tweeted, “#EPFO @socialepfo@dcpbbsr@cpbbsrctc@otvkhabar@otvnews@kanak_news@republic@TimesNow@TNNavbharat@PMOIndia@HMOIndia Fake cyber fraud message in the name of EPFO. Agencies please take action against fraudsters.”

However, if you ever fall into such traps of the fraudsters, remember that EPFO officials will never ask for personal details such as Aadhaar, PAN, UAN, Bank Account, or OTP over the phone or on social media.

The EPFO also never requests payment for any services via WhatsApp or other social media. The RPFO has issued guidelines to its members on how to safeguard their documents online.

EPFO: Here’s how to safeguard documents online

The EPF subscribers should be aware that some EPFO services are accessible through DigiLocker, a safe cloud-based platform for document and certificate storage, sharing, and verification.

Both Android and iOS smartphones can download the software.

In DigiLocker, you can save documents such as UAN card, Pension Payment Order (PPO), and Scheme Certificate etc.

For this, you just sign up for DigiLocker using your cell phone or Aadhaar number. Once you join, an OTP will be sent to your cell phone or 12-digit Aadhaar number to verify it. Then, you must configure your security PIN for two-factor authentication.

After selecting the Upload Documents button, you can add the files you want to keep in DigiLocker.

