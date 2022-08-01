Pensioners alert: There is a good news for over 73 lakh of pensioners across the country. Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has introduced a new facility for pensioners to submit their digital life certificate via a ‘face recognition facility’. With the new facility, pensioners can now easily submit their digital life certificate on the retirement fund body portal from anywhere in the country.Also Read - Big News For Pensioners: EPFO Launches Face Recognition Facility To Submit Digital Life Certificate

What is EPFO’s ‘face recognition facility’ for pensioners