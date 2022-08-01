Pensioners alert: There is a good news for over 73 lakh of pensioners across the country. Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has introduced a new facility for pensioners to submit their digital life certificate via a ‘face recognition facility’. With the new facility, pensioners can now easily submit their digital life certificate on the retirement fund body portal from anywhere in the country.Also Read - Big News For Pensioners: EPFO Launches Face Recognition Facility To Submit Digital Life Certificate

What is EPFO’s ‘face recognition facility’ for pensioners

  • All pensioners registered Employees’ Pension Scheme 1995 (EPS’95) are required to submit Jeevan Pramaan Patra (JPP) / Digital Life certificate (DLC) each year to continue drawing pension.
  • The ‘face recognition facility’ is meant to aid aged pensioners who face difficulties in getting their bio-metrics (Finger print and Iris) captured due to old age for filing the life certificate.
  • Union Minister of Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav launched the face authentication technology for pensioners on Saturday.
  • Digital life certificates introduced from year 2015-16 allow beneficiaries to use their Aadhaar card number to obtain the certificate after biometric verification.

EPFO avoids proposal to hike equity investment limit to 20%

