Home

Business

EPFO new rule: Withdraw PF instantly via UPI, ATM from May this year; Read more about it

EPFO new rule: Withdraw PF instantly via UPI, ATM from May this year; Read more about it

A new system in EPFO will come into effect which will allow members to withdraw their Provident Fund (PF) money via UPI apps and ATMs. Here's all you need to know about it

EPFO amount can be withdrawn by using UPI apps and ATMs. File Image

The new system will come into effect from May this year, which will allow EPFO members to withdraw their Provident Fund (PF) money directly through UPI apps, removing the need for lengthy forms or employer approvals. The goal is to minimise delays and provide quicker access to funds, especially in emergency situations.

This is a major shift from the current process, where withdrawals can take several days due to verification and processing requirements.

Withdrawal limits

However, there will be some limits to protect retirement savings. Officials said members could be permitted to withdraw up to 50–75 percent of their PF balance using UPI or ATM-style systems. A minimum 25 percent balance must remain in the account to ensure long-term financial security. Initial UPI withdrawals may be capped at around Rs 25,000 per transaction, especially in early rollout stages. This means UPI withdrawals are mainly designed for quick, smaller needs rather than full withdrawals.

Simpler rules under EPFO 3.0

Earlier, there were multiple complex rules, but now, they are expected to be grouped into just three categories, namely essential needs, housing-related needs, and special situations (like unemployment). This change is meant to make it easier to understand and use.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Also Read: EPFO: 5 lies about PF accounts that millions believe to be true! Are you also being misled?

Faster access during emergencies

One of the biggest benefits of using UPI is speed. Using UPI funds could be credited almost instantly after approval. There will be no need to visit EPFO offices and no dependency on employer verification in most cases. This is especially useful during urgent situations like medical emergencies or sudden financial needs.

What are the rules for full withdrawal?

Notably, the use of UPI will be applicable only for partial withdrawal as the rules for full withdrawal remain unchanged. 100 percent withdrawal is allowed only after retirement or long-term unemployment in case of job loss. Meanwhile, in partial withdrawal, up to 75 percent can be taken out after one month. EPFO 3.0 is part of a larger push to modernise India’s retirement system.

The government hopes to make PF accounts function more like regular bank accounts by integrating UPI and reducing paperwork, making them more accessible, flexible, and efficient.

What is the bottom line?

The idea of using UPI to withdraw PF is becoming faster, and digital UPI will allow near-instant access to funds. But the limits ensure that savings are not fully depleted. In essence, you can access your money more quickly, while the system continues to protect your retirement corpus.

Also Read: Bad news for protesters in Noida! Increase in minimum wage may lead to employees being left out from EPFO plans in…

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.