New Delhi: In a bid to receive welfare benefits, filing e-nominations for the members of the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) and Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) is absolutely compulsory. Members of EPF are applicable to get various benefits for their families if he or she had filed an e-nomination. These benefits not only include Provident Fund (PF), Pension (EPS), and insurance (EDLI) benefits, but also making online claim settlements upon a member's death, eligible nominees, and many other benefits. EPFO account holders are allowed to submit their EPS and EPF nominations digitally without having the need to do it physically.

Here are 10 Simple Steps to file EPF Nomination Online:

Visit the EPFO website and go to the ‘Services’ section.

Find the ‘For Employees’ section and click on ‘Member UAN/Online Service’.

Now login with UAN and password.

Under the ‘Manage’ tab, select ‘e-Nomination’.

Now the ‘Provide Details’ tab will appear, click ‘Save’.

Click ‘Yes’ to update your family declaration and add the required details of your family members such as Aadhaar, Name, Date of birth, Gender, Relation, Address, Bank account details (Optional), Guardian, and passport size photograph.

Now click on ‘Add Family Details’ to add one or more family members.

Click on ‘Nomination Details’ to declare the total amount of shares and then click on ‘Save EPF Nomination’.

Now click ‘e-Sign’ to generate OTP and submit OTP received on your mobile number linked with Aadhaar.

After the EPF nominee declaration, no physical documents are required to submit by the members.

To submit an e-nomination, a member must first activate his UAN account on the UAN member portal and ensure that his or her UAN, Member ID, Establishment ID, Name, Date of Birth, Father/ Spouse Name, Relationship, Date of Joining, Gender, and Marital Status are all correct. The member must also need to submit one KYC detail for each nominee in order to retrieve nomination details online, and the total share for all PF/ EDLI Nominees must equal 100%.