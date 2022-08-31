New Delhi: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation has four services — Jeevan Pramaan Enquiry, Know Your PPO Number, PPO Enquiry/Payment Enquiry, Know Your Pension Status — that are available online for pensioners’ benefit.Also Read - EPFO News: 10 Simple Steps to File EPF/EPS Nomination Online
Following are the step-wise instructions to access the aforesaid services:
JEEVAN PRAMAAN ENQUIRY
- Log on to https://www.epfindia.gov.in/
- Select Pensioners’ Portal under Online Services
- Select Jeevan Pramaan Enquiry
- Enter your Jeevan Pramaan ID (As per DLC)
- Hit Submit and you will be redirected to the page that you’re looking for
KNOW YOUR PPO NUMBER
- Log on to https://www.epfindia.gov.in/
- Select Pensioners’ Portal under Online Services
- Select Know Your PPO Number
- You have two options — Bank Account No. Search and Member ID Search
- Select the suitable option
- Enter your EPFO-linked bank account number or Member ID and hit Submit
PPO ENQURIY/PAYMENT ENQUIRY
- Log on to https://www.epfindia.gov.in/
- Select Pensioners’ Portal under Online Services
- Select PPO Enquiry/Payment Enquiry
- Enter details which include Issued Office, Office ID, PPO No, Pensioner’s Date of Birth and a captcha for verification
KNOW YOUR PENSION STATUS
- Log on to https://www.epfindia.gov.in/
- Select Pensioners’ Portal under Online Services
- Select Know Your Pension Status
- Enter details which include Issued Office, Office ID and PPO No.
Apart from these, EPFO members can also enjoy services such as filing a new nomination online to change existing EPF/EPS nomination.