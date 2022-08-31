New Delhi: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation has four services — Jeevan Pramaan Enquiry, Know Your PPO Number, PPO Enquiry/Payment Enquiry, Know Your Pension Status — that are available online for pensioners’ benefit.Also Read - EPFO News: 10 Simple Steps to File EPF/EPS Nomination Online

Following are the step-wise instructions to access the aforesaid services:

JEEVAN PRAMAAN ENQUIRY

  • Log on to https://www.epfindia.gov.in/
  • Select Pensioners’ Portal under Online Services
  • Select Jeevan Pramaan Enquiry
  • Enter your Jeevan Pramaan ID (As per DLC)
  • Hit Submit and you will be redirected to the page that you’re looking for

KNOW YOUR PPO NUMBER

  • Log on to https://www.epfindia.gov.in/
  • Select Pensioners’ Portal under Online Services
  • Select Know Your PPO Number
  • You have two options — Bank Account No. Search and Member ID Search
  • Select the suitable option
  • Enter your EPFO-linked bank account number or Member ID and hit Submit

PPO ENQURIY/PAYMENT ENQUIRY

  • Log on to https://www.epfindia.gov.in/
  • Select Pensioners’ Portal under Online Services
  • Select PPO Enquiry/Payment Enquiry
  • Enter details which include Issued Office, Office ID, PPO No, Pensioner’s Date of Birth and a captcha for verification

KNOW YOUR PENSION STATUS

  • Log on to https://www.epfindia.gov.in/
  • Select Pensioners’ Portal under Online Services
  • Select Know Your Pension Status
  • Enter details which include Issued Office, Office ID and PPO No.

Apart from these, EPFO members can also enjoy services such as filing a new nomination online to change existing EPF/EPS nomination.