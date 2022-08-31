New Delhi: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation has four services — Jeevan Pramaan Enquiry, Know Your PPO Number, PPO Enquiry/Payment Enquiry, Know Your Pension Status — that are available online for pensioners’ benefit.Also Read - EPFO News: 10 Simple Steps to File EPF/EPS Nomination Online

Following are the step-wise instructions to access the aforesaid services:

JEEVAN PRAMAAN ENQUIRY

Log on to https://www.epfindia.gov.in/

Select Pensioners’ Portal under Online Services

under Select Jeevan Pramaan Enquiry

Enter your Jeevan Pramaan ID (As per DLC)

(As per DLC) Hit Submit and you will be redirected to the page that you’re looking for

KNOW YOUR PPO NUMBER

Log on to https://www.epfindia.gov.in/

Select Pensioners’ Portal under Online Services

under Select Know Your PPO Number

You have two options — Bank Account No. Search and Member ID Search

and Select the suitable option

Enter your EPFO-linked bank account number or Member ID and hit Submit

PPO ENQURIY/PAYMENT ENQUIRY

Log on to https://www.epfindia.gov.in/

Select Pensioners’ Portal under Online Services

under Select PPO Enquiry / Payment Enquiry

/ Enter details which include Issued Office, Office ID, PPO No, Pensioner’s Date of Birth and a captcha for verification

KNOW YOUR PENSION STATUS

Log on to https://www.epfindia.gov.in/

Select Pensioners’ Portal under Online Services

under Select Know Your Pension Status

Enter details which include Issued Office, Office ID and PPO No.

Apart from these, EPFO members can also enjoy services such as filing a new nomination online to change existing EPF/EPS nomination.