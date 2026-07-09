EPFO News: PF interest credit for FY26 in process; passbook balance to update by July 15; Here’s how to check your PF online now

EPF interest was usually credited much later, often in October or November, after receiving government approval.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/business/epfo-news-pf-interest-credit-for-fy26-in-process-passbook-balance-to-update-by-july-15-heres-how-to-check-your-pf-online-now-8469406/ Copy

EPFO News: PF interest credit for FY26 in process; passbook balance to update by July 15; Here's how to check your PF online now

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is now crediting provident fund interest for FY26, and members will be able to see the updated balance in their passbooks by July 15. The government approved the 8.25 per cent interest rate on EPF deposits last month. Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday that annual interest for FY26, estimated at more than Rs. 1.44 lakh crore, will be automatically processed for around 34 crore EPF member accounts. The amount will then be verified by field authorities before being added to members’ account balances.

“Annual interest for FY26 at the rate of 8.25 per cent to 34 crore member accounts, estimated at over Rs. 1.44 lakh crore, will be auto-processed and then verified by Field Authorities before being credited to the member account balances.”

Mandaviya also said that members will be able to view the interest credit in their EPF passbooks by July 15.

Earlier, EPF interest was usually credited much later, often in October or November, after receiving government approval. The new process is expected to make the credit of interest faster and more streamlined.

How to check your EPF balance online

To check your EPF balance online, make sure your Universal Account Number (UAN) is activated.

Visit the EPFO Member Passbook Portal.

Log in using your UAN, password, and the captcha code.

Enter the OTP sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Select your Member ID from the list.

Click on “View Passbook”.

Your EPF passbook will open, where you can see your latest balance, including any interest credited to your account.

Higher auto-settlement limit

EPFO has also increased the limit for its automatic claim settlement facility. Members with fully KYC-compliant accounts can now get advance claims of up to Rs 5 lakh processed automatically. Earlier, the limit was Rs 1 lakh.

The organisation has also made the process easier by allowing members to submit any required clarification or additional documents online. This means they no longer need to visit an EPFO office in many cases, helping reduce paperwork and speeding up claim processing.