EPFO online withdrawal: How to withdraw your Provident Fund amount by following these easy steps

The new EPFO 3.0 framework allows members PF withdrawal through ATMs and UPI, increased auto settlement limits and with other prescribed benefits.

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New Delhi: The Modi government is planning to roll out a fully digital system for Employees’ Provident Fund withdrawals that could fundamentally change how millions of workers access their retirement savings. On May 19, the labor ministry announced that the EPFO members will likely be able to withdraw provident fund (PF) money through UPI by mid-2026. No employer approval needed. No weeks of waiting. Just a QR code, an ATM and your money, in seconds.

As per the new framework, employees will be able to check their eligible balance through the UMANG app, generate a QR code and withdraw funds instantly using a UPI-enabled ATM or through a direct UPI transfer. The proposed system is designed to make withdrawals completely paperless, faster, and more convenient, enabling members to access their savings within seconds rather than waiting days or even weeks for claims to be processed.

It is important to note that the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) allows PF withdrawal to members online through the EPFO Member Portal using UAN and Aadhaar OTP, with no employer approval needed for most claims. Members are allowed to make a full or partial withdrawal of their PF Balance upon fulfilling various eligibility criteria and withdrawal conditions.

The new EPFO 3.0 framework allows members PF withdrawal through ATMs and UPI, increased auto settlement limits and with other prescribed benefits.

Documents Required For PF Withdrawal Online

UAN & KYC: UAN must be activated. Also make sure to link Aadhaar and PAN, and verify it.

Bank Details: Make sure that your bank account is linked with UAN. Verify your bank details and update if there are any corrections.

Date of Exit: Form 10C or Form 19 cannot be applied if Date of Exit is not updated. The customers must make sure to update the Date of Exit under the Service History section.

Service Overlap: Ensure you do not have overlapping dates between two different companies in your service history.

How to Withdraw PF Online in 8 Steps

For the convenience of the customers, we have mentioned the steps via which they can withdraw PF online:

Step 1: Visit the official website and login to UAN Member Portal with UAN and Password.

Step 2: Verify your KYC status under Manage > KYC to ensure your Aadhaar and Bank details are correct.

Step 3: Go to the Online Services tab and select Claim.

Step 4: Verify Bank Account details by entering the required data and click on Verify.

Step 5: Click ‘Yes’ on certificate of undertaking

Step 6: Click “Proceed for Online Claim”.

Step 7: Select the claim type from the dropdown:

PF Advance (Form 31) – If you are still working.

Only PF Withdrawal (Form 19) – If you have left the job.

Only Pension Withdrawal (Form 10C) – If you have left the job.

Step 8: Tick the disclaimer box, enter the OTP sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile, and click Submit.

Once submitted you can now track your PF Claim Status.