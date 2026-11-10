EPFO Pension: Minimum pension of private employees may be tripled, decision soon

EPS Minimum Pension Hike: The EPFO's Central Board of Trustees (CBT) meeting will be held on November 19. There is talk of increasing the minimum monthly pension under EPS from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000.

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EPFO Pension: Minimum pension of private employees may be tripled, decision soon (File)

EPS Minimum Pension Hike: The EPFO’s Central Board of Trustees (CBT) meeting will be held on November 19. There is talk of increasing the minimum monthly pension under EPS from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000. It is said that the Labor and Finance Ministries have reached an agreement on this, but an official announcement is pending.

Private sector employees and pensioners could receive a significant boost. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) is holding a meeting of its Central Board of Trustees (CBT) on November 19th. There is widespread speculation that the government may increase the minimum monthly pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) from ₹1,000 to ₹3,000, a tripling of the monthly minimum pension.

According to a Money Control report, sources say that discussions have already taken place between the Ministry of Labor and the Ministry of Finance regarding the pension increase, and they are reportedly agreeing to the proposal of ₹3,000. However, no official announcement or confirmation has been made by either ministry yet. Therefore, pensioners should not assume this has been implemented until the government formally announces it.

What is available now

This minimum pension of Rs 1,000 under the EPS has been in effect since September 2014 and has remained unchanged for the past decade. On the other hand, pensioners and employee organizations have consistently maintained that Rs 1,000 is insufficient given today’s exorbitant inflation and medical expenses. They have long demanded that this minimum pension be increased to at least Rs 7,500.

How is EPS determined?

EPS is a retirement scheme run by the EPFO ​​for organized sector employees. 8.33% of the employee’s PF contribution goes directly into this pension fund. There is no upper limit on the amount of pension you will receive after retirement; it depends on your salary and years of service. It remains to be seen whether the Rs 3,000 pension will be approved at the major meeting on November 19.