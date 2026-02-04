Home

EPFO BIG UPDATE: Modi government likely to slash PF interest rates, private company employees will now get...

The EPFO’s FIAC is scheduled to meet in the last week of February to decide the interest rate on EPFO investments for the current financial year.

EPFO News: In a major development affecting lakhs of private sector employees, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has initiated the process of finalising the interest rate on PF deposits. It is important to note that the interest rate applicable to PF savings for the financial year 2025–26 (PF Interest Rate) is yet to be finalized. However, reports suggest that it could come as a disappointment for subscribers as the interest rate might be reduced.

The EPFO may announce the PF interest rate for 2025–26 during its 239th Central Board of Trustees (CBT) meeting. The CBT meeting is likely to be held in the first week of March. Media reports indicate that the rate could be cut and kept in the range of 8% to 8.20 percent. For 2024–25, the PF interest rate was fixed at 8.25% to ensure the stability of the fund.

With more people likely to join EPFO under the Prime Minister’s Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, the interest rate is likely to be lowered to ensure EPFO is able to make higher payouts while maintaining a minimum buffer.

Here are some of the key details:

The interest rate is cleared by the Finance Ministry after the approval by the Central Board of Trustees (CBT)

The proposal will now get notified by the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Following the notification, the PF interest amount is credited to subscribers’ accounts.

The EPFO’s FIAC is scheduled to meet in the last week of February to decide the interest rate on EPFO investments for the current financial year.

The decision will be based on returns from existing investments and will be recommended to the CBT for consideration.

Discussion likely on increasing basic salary ceiling

The Board is also expected to deliberate on increasing the wage ceiling under EPFO from ₹15,000 per month to ₹25,000 per month to expand social security coverage. The CBT meeting agenda is yet to be finalized.

In January, the Supreme Court directed EPFO to revise the wage ceiling within four months, citing rising wages and inflation, which have pushed a large section of workers out of the social security net.

