New Delhi: The deadline to file the e-nomination and link the Aadhar number with the UAN number is December 31, 2021. According to EPFO, the name mentioned in the PF nomination will be considered as final and the earlier nomination will be cancelled after a fresh nomination. But the portal of EPFO has been down for the past few days. Several users took to Twitter to complain about the glitch.
Under the latest post by EPFO, a user by the name of Vijay Betagiri wrote, “Dear sir, kindly update your server. Last 5 days I can’t sign in for updating KYC and e-nominations. And the govt has announced that e-nomination last date.”
Another user by the handle @madank1986 wrote, “EPFO website down again..request look into this…its been more than 2 days.”
Users Request Deadline Extension
Several users also demanded an extension of the deadline. A Twitter user @ttkandeeban wrote, “EPF India unified portal is down since last week. Please confirm if the deadline for Linking Aadhar with UAN would be extended?”
How To File e-Nomination
Following is a step-by-step guide to filing the e-nomination:
- Visit https://www.epfindia.gov.in/site_en/index.php and click on ‘Service’.
- Click on the ‘For Employees’ button.
- After being redirected, click on the ‘Member UAN / Online Service’ option.
- Now, log in with your UAN ID and password.
- Go to the ‘Manage’ tab in the drop-down menu and select ‘E-Nomination’.
- Select ‘Yes’ and update the family declaration.
- Now, click on ‘Add Family Details’ and select ‘Nomination Details’ from which you can declare the total amount to be shared.
- After this, click on ‘Save EPF nomination’.
- On the next page, click on the ‘e-sign’ option.
- You will receive an OTP on your mobile number which is linked to your Aadhar card
- Once you feed the OTP and click on the ‘Submit’ button, your nomination process will be completed.