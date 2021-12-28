New Delhi: The deadline to file the e-nomination and link the Aadhar number with the UAN number is December 31, 2021. According to EPFO, the name mentioned in the PF nomination will be considered as final and the earlier nomination will be cancelled after a fresh nomination. But the portal of EPFO has been down for the past few days. Several users took to Twitter to complain about the glitch.Also Read - Fact Check: Are Rs 500 Notes With Green Strip Near Mahatma Gandhi's Picture Fake?

Under the latest post by EPFO, a user by the name of Vijay Betagiri wrote, “Dear sir, kindly update your server. Last 5 days I can’t sign in for updating KYC and e-nominations. And the govt has announced that e-nomination last date.”

Another user by the handle @madank1986 wrote, “EPFO website down again..request look into this…its been more than 2 days.”

Users Request Deadline Extension

Several users also demanded an extension of the deadline. A Twitter user @ttkandeeban wrote, “EPF India unified portal is down since last week. Please confirm if the deadline for Linking Aadhar with UAN would be extended?”

How To File e-Nomination

Following is a step-by-step guide to filing the e-nomination: