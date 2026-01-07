Good news for Private employees as EPFO likely to implement MEGA plan, pension to increase 5 times, Modi government to...

Home

Currently, the eligible retired people get a minimum monthly pension of Rs 1,000. This amount has remained unchanged for many years.

New Delhi: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is likely to take a major decision regarding the minimum monthly pension for private sector employees. According to the reports, EPFO is considering to increase the pension from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000. This step is being contemplated in view of rising inflation and the increasing cost of living. Employee unions and pensioners’ organizations have strongly supported this proposal. It is important to note that the final decision will depend on government approval. An announcement could be made soon during policy discussions or in the Union Budget.

Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS-95)

This pension is provided under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS-95), which is part of the EPFO system. Employees who contribute to the EPF during their working life are entitled to the benefits of EPS.

Who are eligible?

To be eligible, a minimum of 10 years of service is required. Pension payments generally begin after the age of 58.

Who will get the benefit of this increased pension?

The benefit of the increased pension amount will be available to the following people:

Private sector employees registered with EPFO

Retirees who fulfill the EPS service eligibility

Current pensioners who are receiving the minimum pension

This change could improve the financial stability of millions of retired individuals, especially those who do not have any other source of income.

