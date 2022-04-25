New Delhi: The Unified Account Number (UAN) is a 12-digit number issued by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), provided to every salaried individual. The number remains the same for an employee throughout their life. It can be used to withdraw any amount from your Provident Fund (PF) account, and take loans against the PF and other online services. However, for this, it is necessary to complete the EPFO UAN KYC process.Also Read - EPFO Latest Update | Rules Around TDS On Interest Changed. Check Complete Details Here
EPFO, on its Twitter handle, has released a video stating how EPF members can know their UAN. The video can be watched here.
A Step-by-Step Guide to Know the UAN
Also Read - Provident Fund E-Nomination : EPFO Urges Subscribers to File e-nomination by March 31. Check How to Do It
- Visit https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/
- Under the ‘Important Links’, go to ‘Know your UAN’
- Enter your mobile number and captcha
- Click on ‘Request OTP’. You will receive an OTP on your mobile number.
- Enter the OTP in the space provided, enter Captcha and click on Submit.
- On the next page, enter your name and Date of Birth.
- Now enter either your Aadhaar number or PAN number.
- Enter the captcha and click on ‘Submit’.
- Your UAN number will be displayed on the screen.