New Delhi: The Unified Account Number (UAN) is a 12-digit number issued by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), provided to every salaried individual. The number remains the same for an employee throughout their life. It can be used to withdraw any amount from your Provident Fund (PF) account, and take loans against the PF and other online services. However, for this, it is necessary to complete the EPFO UAN KYC process.Also Read - EPFO Latest Update | Rules Around TDS On Interest Changed. Check Complete Details Here

EPFO, on its Twitter handle, has released a video stating how EPF members can know their UAN. The video can be watched here. Also Read - Income Tax Rules In India: 10 New Income Tax Rules Effective From April 1

A Step-by-Step Guide to Know the UAN