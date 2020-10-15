New Delhi: Subscribers of EPFO can opt for a speedy method for a redressal of their grievances. The retirement fund body has launched a WhatsApp helpline service for the same. Notably, this facility is in addition to various other means of grievance redressal forums of EPFO which include EPFiGMS portal, CPGRAMS, social media platforms (Facebook & Twitter) and a dedicated 24×7 call centre. Also Read - Fact Check: Is The Govt Providing Free Internet to All Students For Online Classes? Here's The Truth

This initiative will allow the PF subscribers to interact directly with EPFO's regional offices at a personalised level adhering to one-to-one guidance principle.

"To further enhance ease of living experience for its members, Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has now launched a WhatsApp based helpline-cum-grievance redressal mechanism, under its series of Nirbadh initiatives aimed at ensuring seamless and un-interrupted service delivery to subscribers during COVID-19 pandemic," the labour ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

WhatsApp helpline is now functional in all the 138 regional offices of EPFO. Any stakeholder can simply file grievance or seek guidance on any queries relating to services provided by EPFO, by putting a WhatsApp message on the helpline number of the concerned regional office where the PF account is maintained. Dedicated WhatsApp helpline numbers of all regional offices are available at the homepage of EPFO’s official website.

The helpline aims to make the subscribers self-reliant by taking digital initiatives of EPFO to the last mile, thereby reducing dependence on intermediaries.

To ensure expeditious resolution of the grievance and reply to the queries raised on WhatsApp, each regional office has been equipped with a dedicated team of experts.

The ease of raising query and grievance on WhatsApp will drastically reduce the need for the subscribers to physically visit EPFO’s office. This in turn will help maintain social distancing in EPFO’s workplace during the pandemic.

The helpline has already gained immense popularity among stakeholders.

(With agency inputs)