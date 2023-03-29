Home

EPFO Tightens Noose, Stops Monthly Pension Payments Of Certain Pensioners

The EPFO, in a January circular, had directed field officers to reduce pension payouts to those who retired prior to September 2014, and to those were granted pension on higher wages without exercising such an option.

New Delhi: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation has stopped making monthly pension payments to a section of its existing pensioners and served them with show cause notices that include a demand to recover past “excess pension payments,” according to a report on the Financial Express.

Many pensioners have stopped receiving pensions from January 2023 without any notice and they’re looking at legal options to reinstate their pensions, it said.

The report quotes pensioners’ rights activist Parveen Kohli who said he had exercised the joint option under Para 26(6) of the EPF Scheme, 1952 for higher pension during his service, which was also approved by the retirement fund manager and he had also deposited the differential amount at the rate of 8.33 per cent on his actual salary from November 16, 1995i tll his retirement for the higher pension.

“The EPFO has, however, cancelled my PPO for monthly pension of Rs 30,592 in January this year and has issued a new PPO where his pension would be Rs 2,372 per month. This is against my constitutional right and is a breach of trust,” he said.

“We were never asked to opt for a higher pension during our working period by either the EPFO or our employer. We had opted for higher pension following the RC Gupta case of 2016 when the Supreme Court said a cut off date cannot be there for higher pension. The EPFO had then allowed application for higher pension and I had applied for it and paid the differential amount,” said Neelam Gupta, a senior journalist who retired in February 2013, who also received a similar show cause notice. The EPFO has stopped her higher pension of Rs 9,408 per month from January, said the report.

“As per record, you had submitted your option after the date of retirement. Hence, you are not eligible for higher pension and your pension shall be restored to pension on wages up to the ceiling of Rs 5,000 or Rs 6,500 (as the case may be). Further, the recovery of excess pension amount shall be informed in due course,” said the EPFO’s notice.

As per the report, EPFO officials said this follows a January 2023 circular where there was a decision to re-examine the old cases.

Once fresh applications for higher pensions have been verified, the EPFO is expected to provide a status report on the implementation and is likely to start an actuarial analysis and ascertain the financial implications on the scheme’s corpus. The report says EPFO has received nearly 94,000 applications from members who retired before 1 September 2014 and another about 30,000 applications under the joint option.

The EPFO, in a January circular, had directed field officers to reduce pension payouts to those who retired prior to September 2014, and to those were granted pension on higher wages without exercising such an option. The officers have been asked to recover the excess pension payments such retirees had received till date.

A November 2022 Supreme Court ruling had upheld the EPS amendment of 2014. As per the pensioners’ department, court’s verdict is only for those pensioners who had contributed towards the EPS on higher wages and jointly exercised the option with their employers for higher pension, which was denied or the extent of higher contribution was refunded or diverted to their EPF accounts.

