New Delhi: Employee Provident Fund (EPF) or PF members, salaried class and employees can now update their bank account details in Universal Account Number (UAN), Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) said. You need to follow a few steps to update the essential details online.

"Know the simple steps through which #employees can easily update their Bank Account Details in #UAN," EPFO tweeted.

Here Is How To Update Bank Account Details In UAN

First, you need to visit https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/ Secondly, you need to login with ‘UAN’ and ‘Password’. After that you must click on ‘Manage’ tab. Select ‘KYC’ option from Drop Down Menu. You need to select ‘Documents’. You need to enter Bank account number and IFSC code. Don’t forget to save after entering these details, according to details provided by EPFO. Once you save New Bank Details, it will show ‘KYC pending for approval’, the EPFO said. You need to submit documents to employer, according to EPFO. After documents verification by employer, KYC pending for approval will change to “Digitally Approved KYC”, the EPFO said. Bank accounts of members in State Bank of India (SBI) will be digitally verified by Bank itself, as per EPFO. Members will receive confirmation message from EPFO, after successful verification of bank details by employer or SBI.

