EPFO Update: Deadline To Choose Higher Pension Option Under EPS Ends, Check How To Apply

EPFO Higher Pension: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will not accept the online joint application form after the deadline.

Earlier, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) extended the deadline for employees to apply for a higher pension to July 11, 2023.

EPFO Latest Update: The last day to apply for the EPF higher pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) ended on July 11 that is Tuesday. If some of the employees still have not submitted the joint application form for the higher pension, you need to make sure that you submit it before the deadline. It should be noted that the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will not accept the online joint application form after the deadline.

Notably, the deadline has already been extended thrice by the EPFO since the Supreme Court set a deadline of March 3 in its judgment dated November 4, 2022. In the judgement, the Supreme Court has clarified that only certain eligible employees can apply for the higher EPS pension.

Eligibility For Higher EPS Pension

Only certain employees are eligible to apply for the higher pension under EPS – the employees who have retired before September 1, 2014, and were making actual wage contributions, but their higher pension applications were rejected by the EPFO.

Another group is of employees who were working before September 1, 2014, and continued to remain working after that but missed the opportunity to apply for higher pension.

The employees who were working on September 1, 2014, and retired after that are also eligible to apply for the higher EPS pension.

EPFO Higher Pension: Here’s How to Apply?

To apply for the EPFO higher pension, the EPFO has activated a link on the Member Sewa portal, and employees need to submit their joint application pension form on the portal.

They need to keep all the necessary documents in proper PDF format for easy completion of the application.

The list of documents required for joint application includes Universal Account Number (UAN) and Pension Payment Order (PPO). They also need to submit the statement of EPF, which reflects the latest balance. They have also to make sure that their Aadhaar number, date of birth and name are in EPFO records.

