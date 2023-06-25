Home

EPFO Updates: Deadline To Apply For Higher Pension Tomorrow; Check Details

EPFO Deadline: The central government may reportedly offer a third extension, taking into account representations sent by employees to streamline the application process.

New Delhi: The last day to apply for higher pensions at EPFO, which is June 26, 2023, has finally arrived, and you have just one more day to finalise your application. However, there have been reports that the EPFO deadline may be extended for the third consecutive time. So, if you are one of them, who wants to apply for the higher pensions from EPF and are eligible for the application, take the required documents and apply.

Supreme Court On EPFO Higher Pensions

The Supreme Court declared on November 4, 2014, that employees who were members of the EPFO before to September 1, 2014, and remained in service after that date but were unable to exercise the joint option under the EPS could do so within four months after the decision.

As a result, the original March 3 deadline was extended twice, first to May 3 and then to June 26, as per a report in the Hindustan Times.

EPFO Higher Pensions: Will the Central Government Go For The Third Extension?

The central government may offer a third extension, taking into account representations sent by employees to streamline the application process as well as technological difficulties on the unified platform, according to report by Times of India.

Applying for a Higher EPS Pension: Check Your Eligibility

According to a Supreme Court judgement, only two kinds of employees are eligible to petition for the higher EPS pension:

Those who were members of EPF and EPS on September 1, 2014, and remained so after that date. Those who retired before September 1, 2014, and chose a higher pension but had their petitions denied by EPFO authorities.

Documents Required For Application

Certain documents must be uploaded to the online application form. As reported by the Economic Times, you must keep your Universal Account Number (UAN), Pension Payment Order (PPO) number for retirees, evidence of payments made to the EPF account beyond the wage ceiling limit, and so on.

